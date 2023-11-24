× Expand Sam Dean Enjoy intimate tastings with friends and winemakers along with the Surry County Wine Trail.

The Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport provides a season full of tastings at wineries and breweries (plus one distillery) in the towns of Dobson, Elkin and Mount Airy, North Carolina. The program begins the day after Thanksgiving and runs through the end of March.

Purchasers of a Yadkin Valley Winter Wine & Beer Passport receive tastings at each participating winery, brewery and distillery. Passport holders also receive discounts at local restaurants, accommodations and merchants.

Participating wineries for 2023-2024 are: Adagio Vineyards, Christian Paul, Elkin Creek, Golden Road, Grassy Creek, Haze Gray, Hidden, Roaring River, Round Peak, Shelton, Slightly Askew and Stony Knoll.

The breweries are: Angry Troll, Midsummer (Mount Airy location), Thirsty Souls and White Elephant. Mayberry Spirits is the distillery.

The passport makes a great gift for holidays, birthdays, anniversaries and romantic getaways.