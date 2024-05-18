× Expand Yakin Valley Wine Festival

Festival of Wine, Food, Music, Craft and Memories in Western North Carolina

Welcome to the Yadkin Valley Wine festival in Elkin, North Carolina, a delightful celebration that combines the rich flavors of local wines, tantalizing culinary delights, captivating arts and crafts, and the enchanting rhythms of live music. Set in the picturesque town of Elkin, known for its stunning vineyards and warm hospitality, this festival promises an unforgettable experience for wine enthusiasts, foodies, and arts lovers.

Central to the festival's essence is the exceptional selection of wines from the Yadkin Valley's renowned wineries and vineyards. Local vitners proudly showcase their award-winning reds, whites, rosés, and specialty blends, inviting guests to savor each unique flavor at the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival.

To complement the wine tasting experience, the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival features a mouthwatering array of culinary delights. Local chefs and food artisans present a diverse menu of gourmet dishes inspired by regional flavors.

The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival is designed to be a family-friendly event, offering activities and entertainment for all ages. Children can enjoy designated play areas, face painting, and games, ensuring that the festival experience is enjoyable for the whole family.

Getting to the Yadkin Valley Wine Festival is an adventure in itself, as visitors embark on a journey filled with excitement and anticipation. Be sure to plan your trip well in advance to ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience. We are here to help you.