× Expand Yadkin Valley Grape Festival

The 19th Annual Yadkin Valley Grape Festival is coming!

Held the third Saturday of October this year's festival will be celebrated on October 21, 2023. Located in Downtown Yadkinville, the wonderful wines of the Yadkin Valley Appellation will be featured 11 AM to 5 PM. There will be Wine Tasting, Entertainment, Food, and Specialty Vendors. Admission is FREE!

Wine Tasting Tickets will be available end of July or August.

Presented by the Yadkin County Chamber of Commerce.

WINE TASTING TICKETS: Advance Tickets for the 2023 Festival are priced at $20 each. Tickets purchased at the gate on the day of the Festival are priced at $25 each. See advance ticket order information below, order your tickets now, and save $5 per ticket! We can accept cash, checks, debit and credit cards. No refunds or exchanges on tickets. Photo ID Required.

MILITARY DISCOUNT: Show your active or retired ID at the gate on the day of the festival and receive your ticket for $20.00

SHUTTLE SERVICE: If anyone is interested in the Chamber providing shuttle service to the wine festival, please contact the Chamber office at 336-679-2200 to make arrangements. We are providing service from the hotels in Jonesville, Yadkinville, and Boonville only. We need to know what lodging you are staying at and how many are in your group. Shuttle service picks up at certain times and is free.

PARKING: There will be parking available near the festival.

THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE 2023 FESTIVAL:

Wristbands and wineglasses will NOT be available prior to the 11:00a.m. opening of the Festival To comply with state alcohol laws, all tasters MUST show positive photographic identification at the Ticket Booth in order to obtain their tasting wristband and wineglass For health and safety reasons NO PETS OR COOLERS are permitted on the Festival Grounds! Sorry but no refunds or exchanges on wine tasting tickets.

WINE TASTING TICKET INFORMATION & ORDERING:

Access to the wine tasting (wristband and wineglass) requires a ticket. Tickets will be available to purchase in advance by visiting the Chamber office located at 205 South Jackson Street in Yadkinville, website shopping cart PayPal or print out order form. Tickets will also be available at the gate on Festival Day, $25 per ticket. Order your tickets early and save $5.00 per ticket!

Print Ticket Order Form:

Wine Tasting Ticket Order Form

Wine Tasting Advance Ticket Order Forms deadline is October 6, 2023. Tickets will be mailed to shipping address provided. Tickets are needed for wine tasting only. All other festival events are free!

Print Advance Group Order Form:

Wine Tasting Advance Group Ticket Order Form

If you would like to pay by PayPal, please contact Chamber office. (10 tickets must be purchased in order to receive the discounted rate) Wine Tasting Advance Group Ticket Orders deadline is October 6, 2023. Tickets will be mailed to shipping address provided. Tickets are needed for wine tasting only. All other festival events are free!

Online Order:

PayPal is available if you would like to order tickets with a debit or credit card. You do not need a PayPal account. Tickets ordered via PayPal after October 13, 2023 will be available for pickup at the Will-Call tent on the day of the Festival. Checkout on PayPal will indicate that there will be a shipping and handling fee of $1.00. We will not accept ticket orders through PayPal after 12:00 p.m. on October 20, 2023.