Wytheville Chautauqua Festival

Daytime activities can include visiting art displays, photo exhibits or finding a treasure at the craft bazaar. Musicians, clowns, and actors perform throughout the park. Plan on eating a meal or two here, served up by one of the dozens of fabulous food vendors. Each evening brings a different musical theme on the main stage with performances by major regional talent. Hear beach music, 50's , folk, or bluegrass from the backyard of the Crooked Road. Bring a lawn chair a be prepared for an evening of delightful FREE entertainment all underwritten by a host of local sponsors.