The WORX Band live at Sinkland Farms
Sinkland Farms 3020 Riner Road, Christiansburg, Virginia 24073
Bring your chairs and dancing shoes for The WORX Band at Sinkland Farms. Purchase drinks on the terrace, plus food trucks: Aloha Eddie / Fat Bean Farm and Food Co. / Sam's Hot Dogs / Commonwealth Catering / The Cotton Candy Lab / Gigi's Cupcakes / 800 Degrees Wood Fired Pizza will be on-site.
Gates open at 6pm. Admission - $15 general admission, $14 for seniors, active military and first responders.
Get your tickets at https://sinklandfarms.ticketspice.com/fall-concert
#theworxband @SinklandFarms
