WORDLOOSE: A TEEN POETRY EXPERIENCE!
Birthplace of Country Music Museum 520 Birthplace of Country Music Way, Bristol, Virginia 24201
Calling all teen poets! Do you like writing stories, poems, or just playing with words? Join Carolyn Koesters at the museum on Wednesday, April 17, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. for a fun, creative workshop, where there’s no right or wrong answers. Just read a poem, write a poem, and even share with the group if you want to. Our theme will be “Home.” Teen writers of all levels are welcome.
This program is free but a $5 donation is suggested; your donation supports free and low-cost programming at the museum. Space is limited so please RSVP!
Literarily Cool! is companion programming to our current special exhibit, Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature, on display until June 30, 2019. We would like to extend a special thanks to the Massengill-DeFriece Foundation for their support of this exhibit and its programming.