WORDLOOSE: A TEEN POETRY EXPERIENCE!

Calling all teen poets! Do you like writing stories, poems, or just playing with words? Join Carolyn Koesters at the museum on Wednesday, April 17, 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. for a fun, creative workshop, where there’s no right or wrong answers. Just read a poem, write a poem, and even share with the group if you want to. Our theme will be “Home.” Teen writers of all levels are welcome.

This program is free but a $5 donation is suggested; your donation supports free and low-cost programming at the museum. Space is limited so please RSVP!

Literarily Cool! is companion programming to our current special exhibit, Reading Appalachia: Voices from Children’s Literature, on display until June 30, 2019. We would like to extend a special thanks to the Massengill-DeFriece Foundation for their support of this exhibit and its programming.