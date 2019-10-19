For one weekend each fall, the Blue Ridge Mountain town of Banner Elk becomes the woolly worm racing capital. Now in its 42nd year, the Woolly Worm Festival draws cross-country visitors and locals alike to spend two days cheering their woollybear caterpillars to the finish line.

Races take place throughout the day Saturday and Sunday in the heart of downtown. The overall winner of Saturday’s races earns a $1,000 grand prize and gets to predict the winter weather for the North Carolina High Country. While Sunday’s races don’t involve forecasting privileges, participants vie for prestige and a $500 prize.

The quirky tradition was born out of mountain lore that says the 13 segments of a woollybear caterpillar represent the 13 weeks of winter. Black bands mean cold, snowy days, while brown bands indicate warmer conditions. Each caterpillar has a different color pattern, so the festival designates which caterpillar represents the official forecast.

All attendees are welcome to race a woolly worm. They may bring their own or purchase one from the local PTO. The races take place in heats of 25 contestants. The first worm to the finish line moves on to the next round.