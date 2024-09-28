WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival

× Expand Woodstock VA

Saturday, September 28, 2024

11 am - 3 pm

Downtown Woodstock

$15 taco tasting tickets | Free admission for non-ticket holders

Make plans to attend our fifth annual street taco competition, WoodsTACO, on Saturday, September 28, in downtown Woodstock. We are looking for professional and amateur teams to compete separately for the title of best street tacos in the Valley! Submit your form today!

Taco Competitors:

Think you make some real tasty tacos? Sign up to compete to win over $1,000 in prize money! Amateur and professional teams will compete in separate categories as listed and explained below.

Guest judges will blind taste test and score the tacos to determine a $500 winner in each of the four categories. (Showmanship is not determined by the guest judges)

Taco tasting ticket holders will vote for their favorite taco in each category for an overall $250 people's choice winner and an overall $100 showmanship winner.

1. Authentic/ Traditional - Professional and Amateur

2. Tex-Mex/ Non-Traditional - Professional and Amateur

3. Dessert - Professional and Amateur

4. Vegetarian - Professional and Amateur

5. Showmanship - Professional and Amateur

Applications available early in 2024.

Tasting Tickets: (Advance Purchase Only)

Purchase your ticket to taste and cast your vote for your favorite tacos. A limited number of tasting tickets are available in advance for three different time slots (11 am, 12 noon, and 1 pm) so purchase yours today! Tasting ticket holders will receive a wristband at the event and will be the only individuals allowed to sample and vote.

If you have dietary restrictions be aware that the taco teams are not required to meet those needs. We anticipate that some teams will have gluten free corn tortillas and vegetarian tacos but the amount of options is unknown until we get closer to the event.

Tickets available July 2024

General Admission and Additional Food/Beverage:

General admission is free and whole tacos and other fare will be available for purchase for attendees that do not have a tasting ticket/ wristband. Taco sales end around 3:30 pm.

Beer/ wine/ cider garden sponsored by the Woodstock Rotary.

Entertainment:

Coming 2024