WoodsTACO Street Taco Festival

× Expand WoodsTACO

Make plans to attend our fourth annual street taco competition, WoodsTACO, on Saturday, September 23 in downtown Woodstock. We are looking for professional and amateur teams to compete separately for the title of best street tacos in the Valley!

Team Application available here!

Advance tasting/voting ticket purchases required. Link to ticket sales will go live in July/August.

Questions and more info, contact Katie Mercer at (540) 459-3625 or email katie.mercer@townofwoodstockva.gov