Woodslore, Weeds, and Wildwoods Wisdom with Naturalist Doug Elliot

Stories, Songs and Lore Celebrating the Natural World and Useful Wild Plants

Whether he’s singing about catfish, pontificating on poke sallet, extolling the virtues of dandelions, or telling wild snake tales,

herbalist, author and storyteller, Doug Elliott is known for his lively storytelling as well as his broad, practical, scientific and

cultural knowledge of useful wild plants. Elliott performs a fun filled concert of tales, tunes, traditional plant lore, outrageous personal narratives, and fact stranger than fiction–all flavored with regional dialects, soulful harmonica riffs, and more than a few belly laughs.

Join us for an evening of laughter, connection, and learning.

5:30 pm Farm to Table Buffet Style Dinner $15.00 (available only if pre-ordered )

7:30 pm Stories and Songs in the Chantilly Farm Event Barn - Tickets $15.00 each ( Seating is Limited )

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/woodslore-weeds-and-wildwoods-wisdom-with-doug-elliott-tickets-85377659879