The sixth annual Woodbooger Festival will be held the evening of Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019. The family-friendly event promotes outdoor recreation and ecotourism as it explores local folklore and history related to the area, including the Woodbooger, a Bigfoot-like creature rumored to roam Flag Rock. The festival is held in Flag Rock Recreation Area. Activities will include guided night hikes on the park's trails in search of the Woodbooger, roasting marshmallows around a campfire, kids activities and games, food vendors, music, demonstrations by local boy scouts, and more.