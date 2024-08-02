"Wondrous Wild" by Bess Whittington

Spoonbill Gallery 1292 Pendleton St , South Carolina 29611

Spoonbill Gallery is excited to present Greenville native Bess Whittington's solo exhibition. Artist Reception August 2 from 6-9

"Wondrous Wild"

"The Wondrous Wild is a sottobosco collection inspired by the flora and fauna encountered in my father’s garden and the wonder they stir in me. This body draws from the spirit of the naturalists from the 18th and 19th centuries. It is an invitation to the viewer to hunt for and treasure encounters of their own. " - Bess Whittington

8647357879
