WNC Prostate Support Group

to

First Baptist Church of Asheville 5 Oak Street, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

This forum offers participants the opportunity to learn about and discuss information regarding prostate cancer, treatment, side effects, and how to cope with the disease.

We have medical professional speakers when available. This coming month our speaker will be Dr. Tristan Keys of Mission Urology.

For those who will join us via Zoom, contact Eric for the Zoom Link (828)419-4565 or any questions.

Info

Health & Wellness
828 419-4565
to
