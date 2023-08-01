WNC Prostate Support Group

× Expand Zero Prostate Cancer Organization Zero Logo

This forum offers participants the opportunity to learn about and discuss information regarding prostate cancer, treatment, side effects, and how to cope with the disease.

We have medical professional speakers when available. This month will be a “sharing” meeting. For those who will join us via Zoom, contact Eric for the Zoom Link (828)419-4565 or any questions.

We also meet in person: First Baptist Church of Asheville, 5 Oak street, and via Zoom. Contact Eric for questions and/or the Zoom Link (828)419-4565