WNC Prostate Support Group

First Baptist Church of Asheville 5 Oak Street, Asheville, North Carolina 28801

This forum offers participants the opportunity to learn about and discuss information regarding prostate cancer, treatment, side effects, and how to cope with the disease.

We have medical professional speakers when available. This coming month we will have an open discussion for all participants. 

For those who will join us via Zoom, contact Eric for the Zoom Link (828)419-4565 or any questions.

Health & Wellness
828-419-4565
