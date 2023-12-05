WNC Prostate Cancer Support Group

WNC prostate support group: a forum for men, caregivers, family members, and partners will meet Tuesday, Dec 5, 6:30 pm at First Baptist Church of Asheville on 5 Oak Street & via ZOOM. This month our speaker will be Dr. Tristan Keys of Mission Urology. No fee to attend. For info 828-419-4565 or wncprostate@gmail.com wncprostatesupport.org and Facebook.

