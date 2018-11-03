WNC Pottery Festival
Downtown Dillsboro 148 Front Street, North Carolina 28725
This event will showcase the work of more than 40 master potters from 13 states. A variety of clay art styles will be presented. Pre-show events, including the Clay Olympics, will be held on Friday, November 2. The event is juried, and the lineup of potters is impressive. A $5 ticket includes a chance in a raffle and kids under 12 are admitted for free.
Art & Exhibitions, Pottery