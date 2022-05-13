WNC Bigfoot Festival
to
Downtown Marion, VA Marion, Virginia
Don't miss the third annual WNC Bigfoot Festival that celebrates the legendary creature. It covers several blocks of Main Street in downtown Marion, located about 36 miles east of Asheville. In addition to Sasquatch-themed items, find a variety of local craft and food vendors. This year, they are adding an indoor expo on Friday. The big street festival is Saturday.
Info
Downtown Marion, VA Marion, Virginia
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family