Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein

to

Upcountry History Museum Greenville, South Carolina

One college newspaper editor + five cameras + 15 rolls of film = 55 images that helped awaken civil rights change in America. And those 55 images comprise “Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein,” a visual narrative of one of the most pivotal moments in America’s civil rights movement.

Through the lens of this young photographer, the historic arrival of thousands of marchers from Selma to the capitol steps in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 25, 1965, was captured in poignant, now iconic, images that have become a reflective and timeless mirror of that day in 1965.

From prominent participants such as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Rosa Parks, John Lewis, James Baldwin, Joan Baez and Bayard Rustin, to the thousands of anonymous demonstrators and bystanders, Somerstein captured the spirit of this critical moment in history providing an incredible snapshot of those who helped change history.

“Witness to History” is on display through May 15, 2022. The Museum is open Tuesday-Saturday, 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m.; Sunday, 1:00-5:00 p.m.; closed Monday.

Info

Upcountry History Museum Greenville, South Carolina
Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
8644673100
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-08 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-08 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-08 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-08 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-09 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-09 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-09 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-10 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-10 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-10 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-11 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-11 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-11 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-11 10:00:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-12 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-12 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-12 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Witness to History: Selma Photography of Stephen Somerstein - 2022-04-12 10:00:00 ical