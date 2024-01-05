Wintertime at The Greenbrier

Experience the warmth of the season that only one place can provide as Wintertime comes to life at America’s Resort, The Greenbrier. Enjoy an exceptional array of indoor and outdoor adventures, mingled with seasonal foods, wines and entertainment every weekend from January 5 through March 9, 2024.

Whether sipping on a unique winter cocktail around a cozy fire, taking an enthusiastic splash in the heated indoor pool or bundled up tight as you glide gracefully around the Ice Skating Rink, you’ll be refreshed and energized by a winter excursion to The Greenbrier. Stay for a day, a weekend or a lifetime.

Wintertime Package

Rates start at $899* for a two-night weekend package

Wintertime Package includes:

$100 per room, per night resort spending credit

Breakfast in the Main Dining Room

Admission to family entertainment events

Three-hour Adventure Zone experience for children ages 3-10

Wintertime Special Activities

Friday

1:00pm – 4:00pm: Adventure Zone: Half Day Afternoon Program ®

complimentary for ages 3-10, without lunch.

5:00pm: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$65 per person, ages 21+.

5:00pm – 6:30pm: Nighttime 5-Stand Shooting ®

$97.75 per person.

5:00pm – 7:00pm: Tarot Card Reading ®

$40 per person.

8:00pm – 9:00pm: Family Bingo ®

Saturday

9:00am – 12:00pm: Adventure Zone: Half Day Morning Program ®

complimentary for ages 3-10, without lunch.

10:30am – 12:00pm: Art Alive Children’s Painting Workshop ®

$55 per person, ages 6-12.

1:00pm – 2:30pm: Art Alive Adult Painting Workshop ®

$65 per person, ages 12+.

1:00pm – 4:00pm: Adventure Zone: Half Day Afternoon Program ®

complimentary for ages 3-10, without lunch.

2:00pm – 4:00pm: Face Paintings, Balloon Artists, & Caricaturists

2:00pm – 4:00pm: Tie One On Craft Beer Tasting ®

$200 per person, ages 21+.

2:00pm – 4:00pm: Family Pickleball Tournament ®

$35 per person.

5:00pm: Bourbon at the Bar in Café Carleton ®

$65 per person, ages 21+.

5:00pm – 6:00pm: Wine Tasting ®

$65 per person, ages 21+.

5:00pm – 7:00pm: Tarot Card Reading ®

$40 per person.

6:00pm – 8:00pm: Murder Mystery Dinner Theatre ® (Available Jan. 13)

$95 per person.

8:00pm – 9:00pm: Family Entertainment Show ®

Sunday

9:00am – 12:00pm: Adventure Zone: Half Day Morning Program ®

complimentary for ages 3-10, without lunch.

6:00pm – 8:00pm: Dinner & Show Featuring Dueling Pianos ® (Available Jan. 14)

$95 per person.

*Terms and Conditions

Historic Preservation Fund, $39 Daily Resort Fee and taxes apply to all nights of stay.

Wintertime Package requires two-night minimum stay and is subject to availability.

Wintertime Package requires a three-night minimum stay for February 17, 2024 and special package rates starting at $1299 will be available for the three-night holiday weekend.

Resort credit may not be applied toward the room or in The Casino Club.

Wintertime Package does not apply to Windsor Club, Legacy Cottages, Estate Homes or Classic and Historic Suites.

Wintertime Package valid for new leisure reservations only; does not apply to group reservations.

Wintertime Package starting rates are based on double occupancy and apply to Gable room types; upgrade fees will apply for larger rooms. Add-on rates will apply for additional adults and children over the age of 3.

Saturday Adventure Zone sessions are limited to one session per day for each child.

® Reservations Required

TO MAKE RESERVATIONS CALL (855) 453-4858