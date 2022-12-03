Wintertide
Highland County, VA Highland County, Virginia
Santa visits the Winter Market during Wintertide in beautiful Highland County, Virginia.
Join Highland County during the holiday season each year on the first Saturday in December.
Slow your pace, and enjoy the sights, sounds, and tastes of this special time throughout the county! Enjoy a festive Winter Market, visit from Santa, children's activities, and local crafts.
