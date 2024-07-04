× Expand Wintergreen Music

We are very pleased to announce that the 2024 Wintergreen Music Festival will take place July 4-28. At the invitation of Wintergreen Resort, our opening weekend will kick off with fireworks and fanfare to remember for years to come.

In a typical summer following the Fourth of July, professional musicians and artists from around the country join forces with aspiring student musicians and faculty to bring music to the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. The Wintergreen Music Festival takes place on the mountaintop at Wintergreen Resort, anchored by its core weekend series – MountainTop Masterworks – featuring the Wintergreen Festival Artists at the top of their game. Guest conductors, artists, and soloists perform for appreciative audiences surrounded by stunning views and cool mountain breezes. Chamber music concerts are performed throughout the week on the mountain and in the valley at Veritas Vineyard & Winery, Valley Road Vineyards, Three Notch’d Brewing, Bold Rock Hard Cider, Devils Backbone Basecamp Brewpub & Meadows, Rockfish Valley Community Center, and more. While we believe in cultivating a welcoming environment to enjoy classical music, we also present music of other genres, including Bluegrass, jazz, Motown, Broadway, and rock. The result is a relaxing, revitalizing Festival experience in the Blue Ridge Mountains with something for everyone!

Every day for around thirty days, patrons can attend engaging morning coffee talks, listen to inspiring concerts, and observe student masterclasses and rehearsals. Our community of patrons, musicians, and students is tight knit, welcoming, curious, kind, and generous of spirit, creating a unique summer festival environment that feels like “summer camp for adults.” With so much available to enjoy at Wintergreen Resort, including golf, tennis, spa services, combined with hiking and many of the best wineries, cideries, and breweries Virginia has to offer, the Wintergreen Music Festival is the perfect place to retreat and recharge!