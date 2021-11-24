Join us for Winterfest at Tryon Resort this holiday season!

Featuring the fan-favorite Shadrack's Christmas Lights Show, prepare to be amazed by hundreds of thousands of dazzling lights dancing to the tune of holiday classics. This magical drive-thru experience can be enjoyed from Wednesday, November 24th through Sunday, January 2nd!

Every Thursday-Sunday in December until Christmas, enjoy the immersive Winterfest Village featuring unforgettable experiences for all. We will have a Christmas Tree Lighting at the beginning of each evening, as well as an End of the Night Parade at the conclusion of each evening featuring your favorite holiday characters. Guests can enjoy other free experiences such as live music, S'mores & Storytelling, Santa’s North Pole Experience presented by T-Mobile®, a Toy Solider Drumline, Hear Them Ring Performances, and more.

The Winterfest Village also offers ticketed events and experiences across Tryon Resort that are truly one of a kind! Your ticket will get you into everything that the Winterfest Village has to offer:

- Who-liday Zone with your favorite Christmas Green Man

- Mrs. Claus’ Cookie Kitchen

- The North Pole Post Office presented by Schleich®

- Carousel Rides

- Bounce House

& more!

Learn more and purchase tickets at Tryon.com/Winterfest.