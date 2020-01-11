SmileOn ADG presents 2020 WinterFest Beer Festival, come celebrate winter indoors with an array of beers and good music! Must be 18 years or older to attend this event. The Brews: Twelve different breweries with a great selection of craft brews. The Eats: The Beech Mountain Brewing Company Taproom and Grill will offer a selection of Americana food to compliment your brews. Food must be purchased separately. The Entertainment: The festival features live music on the main stage with The Harris Brothers playing at 5:15 p.m. and The Common Heart at 7:15 p.m. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The event ends at 9 p.m. Alcohol will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.