WinterFest Arts Tour

Sautee, GA: Helen Arts & Heritage Center and Sautee Nacoochee Center present the 2022 WinterFest Arts Tour. The weekend of festivals includes 100 artists at 2 locations over 2 days.

WinterFest is an interactive, move at your own pace event that is set in the winter beauty of Northeast Georgia. The dates and times are Saturday, February 19 from 10 AM until 5 PM and Sunday, February 20 from 10 AM until 4 PM (President’s Day Weekend), so there is no rush to see everything in one day.

At both locations, local and regional artists will display, sell and demonstrate their skills and bring to life new and exciting pieces. Visitors may purchase raffle tickets to win artwork contributed by participating artists. Food service and vendors along with live music are present at some sites.

There is no charge for WinterFest at each venue, but a multipart ticket may be purchased to enter to win one of two Grand Prizes valued at $250 and above. One ticket is $10 or a book of five tickets for $40. To be eligible to win, the ticket must be stamped at both locations. Tickets may be purchased online or during the event.

While a fundraiser designed to support the educational efforts of the Sautee Nacoochee Center, WinterFest is an important economic driver for Northeast Georgia during an otherwise quiet time of year. The event is coordinated by the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, and funded in part by the White County Commission, and by a grant from the Georgia Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Sautee Nacoochee Corporate Partners ProgramTm.

Experience a mixture of heritage, art, and fine craft at the Alpine Winter Festival at the Helen Arts & Heritage Center, which is located on Chattahoochee Strasse in downtown Helen. ​The Center's heritage museum presents the "Story of Helen". Over 50 artists are represented in the galleries.

The artists at the Sautee Nacoochee Art Festival come from Georgia, the Carolinas, Florida, Tennessee and Alabama. All of the 30-plus artists who participate are juried, ensuring the best original local and regional artwork. Over 250 artists are represented in the Sautee Nacoochee Center Gallery Shops.

A number of other opportunities to explore are also available at the Sautee Nacoochee Center. The Folk Pottery Museum of Northeast Georgia will be open and welcoming visitors for free. The Heritage Site slave cabin and blacksmith shop will be open and staffed. Hands-on activities will be offered in the Native Peace Garden.

Selected as one of their Top Twenty Events by the Southeastern Tourism Association in 2018, WinterFest continues to be an event that draws visitors from near and far.

Because of COVID-19, and the concern about social distancing, the Hop On - Hop Off coach service will not be available for the 2022 WinterFest. Free parking is available at the Sautee Nacoochee Center with limited free parking at the Helen Arts & Heritage Center.

Information about and tickets for the WinterFest Arts Tour are available at www.WinterFestArtsTour.com or by calling 706-878-3300.

The following COVID-19 safety protocols will be encouraged: mask wearing and social distancing. Masks will be available on site as well as sanitizing stations.

Located at 283 Hwy 255 N in Sautee, the Sautee Nacoochee Community Association is a member-based organization serving White and Habersham Counties and all of northeast Georgia. Its mission is to value and nurture individual creativity, along with the historical, cultural and environmental resources of the Sautee and Nacoochee Valleys and surrounding area. For more information, visit www.snca.org or call 706-878-3300.