Winterfest Arts & Coach Tour

Watch live art demonstrations throughout the two-day festival as artists actively create and bring to life new and exciting pieces. Pottery, painting, jewelry, fused glass, fiber art are just a few of the types of artwork that will be available at the festivals. Guests may register for drawings held throughout the weekend at each location for opportunities to win original art and fine craft prizes, all donated by participating artisans.

Hop on/Hop Off Coach Service is offered on both days, Saturday and Sunday , connecting the three venues. Transportation will leave from all three venues and will include stops at Unicoi State Park & Lodge, Helen Arts & Heritage Center, and the Sautee Nacoochee Center. ​Hop-On and see the sights of Unicoi State Park, the City of Helen, and the Sautee Nacoochee Historic District. Hop-Off and experience the 145 artists and craftsmen demonstrating and selling unique art representing the North Georgia Appalachian Foothills.