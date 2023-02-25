Winter Workshop: Shape-Note Singing

× Expand Swannanoa Valley Museum Shape Note Singing-Stefani Priskos

Stefani Priskos will teach participants the basics of learning how to read and sing shape-notes in order to preserve this historical practice. She will also relay the history of the practice of shape-note singing. Participants will be provided with The Christian Harmony shape-note music book.

Cost: $35 for museum members, $45 for non-members (some fees may apply).

Link: https://www.history.swannanoavalleymuseum.org/2023-winter-workshop-series/