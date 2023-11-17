Winter Wander at Boar's Head Resort

× Expand Boar's Head Resort

Select Nights: Nov. 17, 2023 - Jan. 6, 2024

The beauty of light and the whimsy of nature intertwine harmoniously at the Boar's Head Resort Winter Wander Trail of Lights. Experience the nature of our rolling landscape during this illuminated lakeside stroll as an extraordinary palette of colorful illuminations blanket the natural surroundings for a magical show of lights like no other.

What's New with Winter Wander

Wanderers making their way through the main entrance at this year’s event will be greeted by a 12-foot tall boar-faced nutcracker and an all-new illuminated archway. And the fun doesn’t stop there! Several light features will receive upgrades:

Dogwood Alley will features new larger lanterns for more photo opportunities

Additional lights and motion adorn the pathway through Serenity Way

Last year’s new feature, Fountain of Dreams, now has ground lights with new motion

The Instagram-worthy Tunnel of Lights now has a second companion tunnel

Artificial Ice Skating

Lace up some skates and glide along a synthetic-surfaced ice rink to celebrate winter, even when the temperatures don’t drop to icy-cold conditions. Rain or shine, hot or cold, our rink is always ready for you to glide, spin, and twirl to your heart's content. Made from unique plastic polymer, this synthetic rink encapsulates the feeling of skating on a frozen body of water. Activated through the touch of your ice skate's blade, a lubricating spray generates just as a thin layer of water would on frozen ice. Access to this massive 40x50 arena is included for season ticket holders and comes at an extra fee for regular Winter Wander admission. Skate rentals can be purchased at the rink, or you can bring your own skates. Click here to view rink fees and skate rental information.