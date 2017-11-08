Winter Magic Kickoff & Chili Cookoff

Offering mouth-watering recipes of homemade chili ranging from mild and delightful to wild and adventurous, the City of Gatlinburg hosts its annual Winter Magic Kickoff and Chili Cookoff on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown.

City dignitaries will signify the start of Gatlinburg Winter Magic with a ceremonial lighting of more than 3 million lights throughout the city.”

Participants in the Chili Cookoff will be competing for the coveted People’s Choice Award, Best Booth Presentation. While the street event is free, tickets for chili sampling are $10. There is also a special edition t-shirt available for purchase.