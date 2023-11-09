Winter Magic and Chili Cookoff

× Expand Gatlinburg, TN

Celebrate the kickoff of Gatlinburg's Winter Magic at the 34th Chili Cookoff presented by Bush’s Chili Beans. Offering mouth-watering recipes of homemade chili ranging from mild and delightful to wild and adventurous, Gatlinburg hosts this annual event on Thursday, November 9 from 5 to 8 PM at our new location in the Shade Tree Parking lot (120 Airport Road). Festivalgoers will enjoy free, live entertainment offered throughout the event.

On The Border, The Ultimate Eagles Tribute Band, has been announced as entertainment for the 2023 Winter Magic Celebration Kickoff. We are excited to have them back for a fun, throwback kind of night starting at 6:00pm on Thursday, November 9, kicking off the Winter season in Gatlinburg.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

Tickets will be required for entry to 2023 Gatlinburg Chili Cook-Off.

Tickets are available on a first come, first serve basis.

Due to the popularity of this event, we strongly suggest you purchase tickets in advance.

There will be no refunds for this event.

VIP tickets are $50 per person for early entry beginning at 4 p.m. This will get you in to the International Chili Society Cookoff and get to experience some of the best chili around.

Early Access tickets are $30 per person for early entry for the Chili Cookoff at 5:00pm

General Admission tickets are $20 per person beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Ages 5 & up must have a ticket for entry. Under 5 are free, but will not be given a spoon for sampling.

On the Border - The Ultimate Eagles Tribute pulls it off as well as ANY great Tribute can, treating fans to an authentic concert experience while journeying through The Eagles songbook. The band covers every big hit, from ballads such as “Desperado” and “Lyin’ Eyes” to rockin’ hits such as “Life in the Fast Lane” and “Heartache Tonight” with such accuracy, that listeners may permanently confuse “On the Border” with the real Eagles! It’s truly a masterful sound to witness for yourself. Hitting major concert venues, casinos & festivals around the country, they created so much of a buzz, that in 2015 AXSTV’s hit show, “The World’s Greatest Tribute Bands” came calling for them to perform Live on TV at the famous “Whisky a Go Go” in LA.

What sets this EAGLES Tribute apart from ANY other, is they were hand selected to emulate both the sound and overall feel each Eagles member. They perform that particular Eagles member’s vocals & musical parts. Their passion, showmanship and precise attention to replicating the details of the Eagles music, has earned them critical acclaim, name recognition and a very loyal following. Together, they reproduce the recordings of the Eagles catalog with stunning guitar work, multi lead vocalists and the 6 part harmonies have been said to capture the feeling of being at an actual Eagles concert!