Winter Lecture Series: The Science of Skywatching

Skywatchers know the view above our heads is filled with extraordinary things – rainbows and double rainbows, ice crystal haloes, aurorae, and clouds of astounding variety. Dr. Karin Warren, Environmental Science at Randolph College will delve into meteorology and the physics behind a variety of clouds and atmospheric phenomena and learn when, where, and how to keep our eyes on the sky to spot them. Refreshments provided. Payment is due at time of registration. $10/Member, $15/Non-Member.