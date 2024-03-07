Winter Carnival of Magic

to

Country Tonite Theater 129 Showplace Blvd, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37863

The Winter Carnival of Magic is hosted by IBM Ring 58.  The three-day convention features several lectures, a dealer’s room, a close-up competition, a stage competition, and two evening shows.

Since 2005, the Winter Carnival of Magic has been held at the Country Tonite Theatre in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. This is a large and modern theater with a raked [sloping] plush seating arrangement and broadway-style lighting.

The Theatre is located on the east side of the main parkway, just south of the Hatfield and McCoy and WonderWorks Theatres and North of Teaster Lane.

Info

Country Tonite Theater 129 Showplace Blvd, Pigeon Forge, Tennessee 37863
Festivals & Fairs
865-254-9254
to
Google Calendar - Winter Carnival of Magic - 2024-03-07 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Winter Carnival of Magic - 2024-03-07 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Winter Carnival of Magic - 2024-03-07 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Winter Carnival of Magic - 2024-03-07 00:00:00 ical