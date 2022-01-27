Winter Adventure Weekend
Carter Caves State Resort Park 344 Caveland Dr., City of Olive Hill, Kentucky 41164
Many of the same great field trips and activities are back as well as some new ones. We guarantee the weekend to be jam packed with both outdoor and indoor adventure activities along with workshops led by many professional adventure enthusiasts. This is a great opportunity to cure your cabin fever, get outside, and enjoy the adventure.
Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor