Wing Fling

to

Middlesboro, KY Middlesboro, KY , Kentucky 40965

Wing Fling Festival Teams – Register Now!

Get your team ready for the Wing Fling Festival on September 28th in downtown Middlesboro, KY! Show off your wing-making skills and enjoy a fun day of competition, music, and community.

Event Date: September 28th

  • 10:00 AM  2:00 PM

Registration Deadline: September 7th

Register your team by filling out the Google Form below

More details to come!

Info

Middlesboro, KY Middlesboro, KY , Kentucky 40965
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink
423-626-6353
to
Google Calendar - Wing Fling - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Wing Fling - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Wing Fling - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Wing Fling - 2024-09-28 10:00:00 ical