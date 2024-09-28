× Expand Cumberland Gap Region

Wing Fling Festival Teams – Register Now!

Get your team ready for the Wing Fling Festival on September 28th in downtown Middlesboro, KY! Show off your wing-making skills and enjoy a fun day of competition, music, and community.

Event Date: September 28th

10:00 AM 2:00 PM

Registration Deadline: September 7th

Register your team by filling out the Google Form below

More details to come!