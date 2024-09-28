Wing Fling
Middlesboro, KY Middlesboro, KY , Kentucky 40965
Cumberland Gap Region
Wing Fling Festival Teams – Register Now!
Get your team ready for the Wing Fling Festival on September 28th in downtown Middlesboro, KY! Show off your wing-making skills and enjoy a fun day of competition, music, and community.
Event Date: September 28th
- 10:00 AM 2:00 PM
Registration Deadline: September 7th
Register your team by filling out the Google Form below
More details to come!
