The Windrock Park Spring Shindig will include guided rides, an ATV rodeo, rock crawl, poker run, drag races, mud bogs, dash for cash and a concert by headliner Justin Moore with special guest Riley Green! You don’t have to be a rider to enjoy. Spectators can watch the competitions and enjoy the fun. This is a Thursday, Friday and Saturday event. Your ticket will get you into watch and participate in any and all events going on during the weekend

Ticket Pricing:

VIP: $75

General Admission: $50

GA – Kids 6-16: $20

Kids 5 and under are FREE

Gates to the concert open at 3 pm, and the show will start at 6:30 pm. Your ticket into the event will also get you in a drawing for a chance to win a Yamaha SxS.

For more information about the event, call 865-435-3492 or visit www.windrockpark.com.