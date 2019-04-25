Windrock Park Spring Shindig

Windrock Park 555 Windrock Park Lane, Oliver Springs, Tennessee 37840

The Windrock Park Spring Shindig will include guided rides, an ATV rodeo, rock crawl, poker run, drag races, mud bogs, dash for cash and a concert by headliner Justin Moore with special guest Riley Green! You don’t have to be a rider to enjoy. Spectators can watch the competitions and enjoy the fun. This is a Thursday, Friday and Saturday event. Your ticket will get you into watch and participate in any and all events going on during the weekend

Ticket Pricing:

VIP: $75

General Admission: $50

GA – Kids 6-16: $20

Kids 5 and under are FREE

Gates to the concert open at 3 pm, and the show will start at 6:30 pm. Your ticket into the event will also get you in a drawing for a chance to win a Yamaha SxS.

For more information about the event, call 865-435-3492 or visit www.windrockpark.com.

View Map
865-435-3492
