Windrock Park Spring Shindig

Gear up and get ready for the best off-road experience you've ever had! The Windrock Park 2020 Spring Shindig is back and bigger than before. We've got a two night line up that is sure to make you hoot and holler in the hollow!

Friday Night, April 17, 2020

Colt Ford

Waterloo Revival

Saturday Night, April 18, 2020

Craig Morgan

LanCo

Steel Woods

Just like before, there are festivities before the shows. Tickets get you into Windrock Hollow for everything that is going on Thursday through Saturday. Be sure to check out vendor row! If you plan to ride on the trail-system you must have a land use permit. Be sure to come early, get your wristband and have some fun! Or, you can just ride all day and dance all night!

*Premium Tickets: anyone who plans to be in the Premium area, regardless of age, you must purchase a Premium Ticket.