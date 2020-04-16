Windrock Park Spring Shindig
Windrock Park 555 Windrock Park Lane, Oliver Springs, Tennessee 37840
Windrock Park
Shindig Crowd
Gear up and get ready for the best off-road experience you've ever had! The Windrock Park 2020 Spring Shindig is back and bigger than before. We've got a two night line up that is sure to make you hoot and holler in the hollow!
Friday Night, April 17, 2020
Colt Ford
Waterloo Revival
Saturday Night, April 18, 2020
Craig Morgan
LanCo
Steel Woods
Just like before, there are festivities before the shows. Tickets get you into Windrock Hollow for everything that is going on Thursday through Saturday. Be sure to check out vendor row! If you plan to ride on the trail-system you must have a land use permit. Be sure to come early, get your wristband and have some fun! Or, you can just ride all day and dance all night!
*Premium Tickets: anyone who plans to be in the Premium area, regardless of age, you must purchase a Premium Ticket.