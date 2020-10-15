Windrock Park Fall Jamboree

× Expand Anderson County Tourism Council Riding at Windrock Park

There will be guided rides, ATV Rodeo, rock crawl, poker run, Windrock Wide Open, Windrock Challenge, Drag Race, Mud Bog and Dash for Cash! The Fall Jamboree includes a haunted trail ride and bonfire to conclude the first night! The event takes place at Windrock Park which consists of over 72,000 acres of off-road adventure for the entire family with many picturesque views of East Tennessee’s mountains and valleys. Explore over 300 miles of trails for riding ATV’s, Motorcycles, Mountain Bikes, in addition to four wheeling in Jeeps and Rail buggies and Hiking. Camping facilities are available at Windrock Park and campground. For more information about the event or the area, call 865-435-3492.