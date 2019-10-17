Windrock Park Fall Jamboree

Calling all ATV’s and SxS’s! There will be a range of events from guided rides, ATV rodeo, poker run, Windrock wide open, Windrock challenge, drag races, mud bog and dash for cash! The event takes place at Windrock Park which consists of over 72,000 acres of off-road adventure for the entire family with many picturesque views of East Tennessee’s mountains and valleys. Camping facilities are available at Windrock Park and campground. For more information about the event or the area, visit www.windrockpark.com or call 865-435-3492.