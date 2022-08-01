We Will Speak: Learning About Cherokee Language and Language Revitalization Initiatives (Online zoom lecture)

× Expand Cherokee Cherokee Language Syllabary

In this seminar, you will be introduced to the sounds and introductory phrases of the Cherokee language via interactive Cherokee language revitalization techniques. We will also be discussing the State of Emergency declared by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee Nation, and United Keetoowah Band and how the tribes are working together and working against a clock to save the Cherokee language.

Cost: Tickets are FREE for museum members who use their promo code, $10 (plus fees) for general admission.

Location: Online zoom talk. Registrants will receive a zoom link before the event.