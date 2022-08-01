We Will Speak: Learning About Cherokee Language and Language Revitalization Initiatives (Online zoom lecture)

to

Virtual Online Roanoke, Virginia

In this seminar, you will be introduced to the sounds and introductory phrases of the Cherokee language via interactive Cherokee language revitalization techniques. We will also be discussing the State of Emergency declared by the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Cherokee Nation, and United Keetoowah Band and how the tribes are working together and working against a clock to save the Cherokee language.

Cost: Tickets are FREE for museum members who use their promo code, $10 (plus fees) for general admission.

Location: Online zoom talk. Registrants will receive a zoom link before the event.

Info

Virtual Online Roanoke, Virginia
Education & Learning, History
8286699566
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - We Will Speak: Learning About Cherokee Language and Language Revitalization Initiatives (Online zoom lecture) - 2022-08-01 18:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - We Will Speak: Learning About Cherokee Language and Language Revitalization Initiatives (Online zoom lecture) - 2022-08-01 18:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - We Will Speak: Learning About Cherokee Language and Language Revitalization Initiatives (Online zoom lecture) - 2022-08-01 18:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - We Will Speak: Learning About Cherokee Language and Language Revitalization Initiatives (Online zoom lecture) - 2022-08-01 18:30:00 ical