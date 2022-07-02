Will Ritter on Pavilion Stage

× Expand Orchard at Altapass Will Ritter playing one of many instruments on the pavilion stage

William plays banjo, fiddle, guitar, and other "string-ed things." He is particularly interested in old mountain folkways, foodways, humor—ever eager to swap lies, half-truths, tales, and seeds. William serves as music director for the Happy Valley Fiddlers Convention. Recently, he has been performing regularly with Asheville musician, Tim McWilliams. This year William was added to the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Traditional Artist Directory and received the 2019-2020 In These Mountains Apprenticeship grant to study under renown ballad singer and storyteller, Bobby McMillon. William is the founder and owner of Song-to-Seed, which offers programs featuring Appalachian Heirloom Seeds, heirloom songs, and other traditional folkways and foodways. Take a listen: https://youtu.be/Liy_dkrshJE then join them on the pavilion stage.