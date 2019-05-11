WILDFLOWER WEEKEND & YOUTH ART CONTEST

Did you know there are more than 850 species of flowering plants that grow in Shenandoah National Park? 70% of them are native and racing to bloom before overhead trees become fully leafed out and block the sunlight on the forest floor. To celebrate this special time of year Shenandoah has an annual Wildflower Weekend. Come join us May 11-12, 2019 for wildflower walks, workshops, and activities.