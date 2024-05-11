Spring wildflowers are at the heart of Shenandoah National Park's 37th annual Wildflower Weekend celebration! Guided hikes and programs will focus on the diversity and importance of not only hundreds of species of flowering plants that are protected by the park, but other seasonal changes as well.

Additionally, winning artwork from Shenandoah’s annual Youth Wildflower Art Contest will be recognized during a ceremony at Byrd Visitor Center.

All programs are free. No reservations are needed. Adults and children are welcome on all Wildflower Weekend programs. 2024's list of programs for Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 will be forthcoming.

Wildflower Weekend is sponsored by Shenandoah National Park Association.