Wilderness Wildlife Week 2024!

Come celebrate the natural features, creatures and cultures of the Great Smoky Mountains. This year, we’ll be inviting some of the leading wildlife experts to lead informative discussions with you. This is a great opportunity to learn and ask questions about nature.

Showcasing what makes the Smokies so special, Wilderness Wildlife Week celebrates the abundance of wildlife, variety of plants, trees, and wildflowers, and rich history of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in Tennessee through a series of classes, seminars, demonstrations, guided hikes, panel discussions, and workshops.

New in 2024!

We have updated the format of Wilderness Wildlife Week to provide the best experience yet! Updates include:

January 22-24 – Presentations and Craft Classes

January 22-25 – Hikes, Bus Trips, and Tours

REGISTRATION FOR HIKES, BUS TRIPS, AND CRAFT CLASSES BEGINS JANUARY 8, 2024 at 10AM EST

Check back on this event page to register.

Downloadable Program Guides will be available in mid-December on this event page.

Enter your email in the sign up information to automatically receive the digital guide starting with WWW 2025!

Join Us For This FREE Event!

Free and open to the public, Wilderness Wildlife Week features a wide range of programs and activities for children and adults. Guided hikes range in difficulty from easy to challenging, and different classes are geared towards beginners or advanced students in the different topics.

Along with the classes, workshops, and guided hikes through the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Wilderness Wildlife Week in Pigeon Forge will feature vendor booths in an exhibit hall. Visitors can browse booths with photography, local art, handmade goods and more.