The Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg is proud to be the managing organization for the Wilderness Trail Festival! With feedback from the community and vendors, we are looking forward to improving the Festival.

What is Kiwanis?

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers dedicated to changing the world, one child and one community at a time. Visit www.christiansburgkiwanis.com to find out more about the Christiansburg Kiwanis Club.

This year, 2023, the Kiwanis Club of Christiansburg celebrates 74 years of service to our local community. This includes development of Kiwanis Park and starting the recreation program for Christiansburg. Over the years, Kiwanis raised funds and provided labor support to many youth organizations including: Boy Scouts, Red Cross, school safety patrol, Girls and Boys State, cheerleaders, sandlot programs, and Christmas celebrations for local children in need, to name a few. Recently, the Club initiated and is currently supporting the Kiwanis Head Start Back Pack Program which provides food for approximately 50 children each week.

The Club has worked with the six schools in Christiansburg to establish a Kiwanis Clothe a Child Program which provides funding for children without ample means to purchase needed clothing. In addition, working with the same six schools, the Club has set up a Kiwanis School Supplies Program to support those children who do not have money to buy their required school supplies.

Since 2009 Kiwanis has been the managing organization for the Wilderness Trail Festival which takes place each September in downtown Christiansburg.

Membership is open to anyone who has an interest in building a better community, serving the youth and citizens of Christiansburg and who are willing to dedicate themselves to helping the Club achieve the goals of Kiwanis.