Wild Virginia March Book Club: Diary of a Young Naturalist

Join Wild Virginia to discuss Diary of a Young Naturalist by Dara McAnulty. The book, written when McAnulty was 14 begins in the spring and chronicles a year in his life. His beautiful descriptions of the world around him are combined with writing about the challenges and rewards of living with autism. The role of nature in helping him to deal with those challenges inspired him to activism. He is a Jane Goodall ambassador and the youngest recipient of the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds medal.

“In writing this book,” writes Dara, “I have experienced challenges but also felt incredible joy, wonder, curiosity and excitement. In sharing this journey my hope is that people of all generations will not only understand autism a little more but also appreciate a child’s eye view on our delicate and changing biosphere.”