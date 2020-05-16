Wild and Scenic Film Festival

Brenau Downtown Center 301 Main St SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501

Join Chattahoochee Riverkeeper for the sixth annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival. Festival-goers can expect to see award-winning films about nature, community activism, adventure, conservation, water, energy and climate change, wildlife, environmental justice, agriculture and more. Funds raised through this event will be used to grow and sustain the Clean Lanier Equation – an initiative focused on pollution, education, and resilience in Lake Lanier communities.

Info

Brenau Downtown Center 301 Main St SW, Gainesville, Georgia 30501
Festivals & Fairs, Film
