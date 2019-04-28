Wild and Scenic Film Festival
Visulite Cinema 2 N Augusta St, Staunton, Virginia 24401
The Wild and Scenic Film Festival introduces attendees to wild and special places and to the courageous individuals who are working to protect and preserve them. The film festival not only highlights environmental concerns, but also provides solutions, reaching people through beautiful imagery. Our festival is an inspiring evening of empowering films.
Join us for some great films and a chance to win door prizes!
Festivals & Fairs, Film