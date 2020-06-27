Wild Saturday: Fishing Is Fun!
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958
This “wild” activity is geared toward children ages 6 through 15. Kids will learn basic fishing skills, practice casting and catching fish at Wintergreen’s Black Walnut pond! All equipment is provided. Meet at Trillium House. Grown-ups are welcome to come along (fishing license required). PAID REGISTRATION DUE BY JUNE 25. $10/Member, $20/Non-Member.
The Nature Foundation at Wintergreen 3421 Wintergreen Drive, Wintergreen, Virginia 22958 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family, Outdoor