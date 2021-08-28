Wild Medicinal Plants: Earth Connection Series

× Expand https://virginiawildflowers.org/ Joe Pye Weed

Meet at the Carriage Barn in the Historic Area.

The amazing plant biodiversity of the region is showcased at Sky Meadows State Park, creating the perfect opportunity to learn about the age-old interactions between people and plants. Join professional outdoor instructor Tim MacWelch to learn about the traditional wild medicinal plants of the Blue Ridge Mountains.

This full-day 5 mile hike will cover native and non-native species of medicinal plants, and each participant will receive a full color copy of our Wild Medicinal Plant manual as a take-home reminder of the plants they studied in class.

Registration is $127/person (non-refundable) and includes the parking fee for Sky Meadows State Park. Limited to 15 registrants (minimum 13 years of age); register at: http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com.

The course will be held rain or shine. Bring water, dress in layers, and wear sturdy shoes. Proof of pre-registration must be presented upon arrival at the Park Contact Station. For COVID safety, participants will be required to provide their own mask and wear it during the entire program, while maintaining social distancing.

Join us for more of the Earth Connection Series. Read about the series on the Sky Meadows event calendar at https://www.dcr.virginia.gov/state-parks/sky-meadows. Then, to learn more or register for these courses, visit http://advancedsurvivaltraining.com.