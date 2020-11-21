WhoDunIt Mystery Art Fundraiser
Blue Ridge Mountains Arts Association 420 West Main Street, Blue Ridge, Georgia 30513
This is a rare opportunity to acquire remarkable artworks from sought-after local and regional artists at an incredible price! Each $50 ticket guarantees you are going home with an original work of art, the mystery is trying to figure out which artist created your selected piece of art. This is an event with fantastic art, delicious food, and lots of fun. Limited tickets are available for this event.
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers